Retired teacher near Banbury describes how volunteering has had a positive impact on his life

Former teacher Crispin Robinson now spends his time volunteering at the respected Compton Verney Art Gallery.

Crispin Robinson took early retirement from his role as senior deputy head at Stowe School, Buckinghamshire after nearly 30 years – and now he has joined the team of volunteers at Compton Verney, the renowned art gallery housed in a Grade 1 listed 18th-century country mansion.

Crispin, of Middleton Cheney, said: “I was initially drawn to Compton Verney because of its reputation for great art and creativity. Before becoming a teacher, I studied Renaissance art at the Courtauld Institute and then went on to create the History of Art Departments at Tudor Hall School, Banbury and then also at Stowe School – so the art collections, as well as the desire to give something back to the community were my initial motivations.

"But since I started volunteering last summer, the role has given me so much more than I expected. I’ve been a teacher all my life, but here I’m mainly dealing with adults which creates a different dynamic. I’m really enjoying the interaction with visitors, who often make astute observations and ask great questions – it’s certainly broadening my knowledge of art history!”

He added: “One of the best aspects of volunteering is the camaraderie and banter among fellow volunteers and staff. I’ve been made to feel extremely welcome and part of the team. But as well as being great from a social perspective, I’m also finding it mentally stimulating.