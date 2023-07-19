A retired couple from a village near Banbury have been left ‘shaken’ after a watch and a quantity of cash were stolen in a burglary while they slept.

Stephen and Kate Petty said they mistakenly left one of the windows open in their Deddington bungalow on Monday night (July 17), which allowed the burglar to gain entry.

The couple didn’t discover they had been burgled until they awoke on Tuesday morning and noticed a number of items and cash had been taken from their home.

Kate said: "They checked every room in the house, opened draws, taking my husband's wallet and cash from my purse and handbag. The most disturbing part of it was that they were in the room next to ours while we were sleeping.

"I have ME and was quite shaken at the thought of someone being in the house while we were completely unaware. The items stolen thankfully didn’t have sentimental value, but the experience leaves you feeling vulnerable.

"This was the first time something like this had happened to us here, as it's such a lovely neighbourhood. We will just have to get that feeling of being safe in our own home back."

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: "The force is conducting a thorough investigation, including obtaining and reviewing CCTV footage.

