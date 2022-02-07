Resident scares off intruder during Brackley home burglary

The burglary happened between 1.10 and 1.20am Friday February 4 at a home in Halls Lane, Brackley.

The burglary occurred after a man climbed through the skylight of the home. Nothing was stolen during the burglary due to the occupant of the home challenging the intruder in the kitchen. The intruder managed to escape through the skylight of the home.

The offender was described as a white man, about 5 feet, 10 inches tall, with a slim build who was wearing a black puffa jacket with dark clothing.

A resident scared off an intruder after challenging him during a home burglary in Brackley last weekend.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have seen a male acting suspiciously or running in the area between the stated times.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 22000068699.