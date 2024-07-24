Renewed appeal for information on two-year anniversary of ‘distressing stabbing’ in Bicester

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have issued a renewed appeal for information on the second anniversary of a stabbing in Bicester.

The appeal relates to an incident that took place on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, when a woman in her thirties was stabbed multiple times.

Four people entered an address on Fakenham Street in the early hours, between 4.20am and 4.30am and attacked the woman, causing her serious injuries.

Following the attack, a 47-year-old man from Bicester was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm on July 19, 2022.

A 19-year-old man also from Bicester was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, grievous bodily harm, aggravated burglary and supplying class A drugs on July 20, 2022.

A 20-year-old man from London was also arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on July 19, 2022.

However, all three men arrested in connection with the stabbing have now been released under police investigation.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Sarah Osborne said: “Despite happening two years ago, we are still investigating this distressing stabbing as we are determined to get justice for the victim.

“We arrested three people at the time of the assault, but they have all been released under investigation.

“Someone knows something about this stabbing, so I am appealing for anyone with information, no matter how small, to come forward."

To report information to Thames Valley Police, visit the services’ website at https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/ro/report/

Or alternatively, call 101 and quote the crime reference number of 43220318621.