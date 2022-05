The scene of the interception taken from the Thames Valley Police unmarked car

The car was stopped on the M40 close to Bicester. The driver told the officers they were ‘on their way to work’.

Officers tweeted yesterday: “Our unmarked roads policing vehicle identified this motorist travelling at 107mph on the M40 near Bicester yesterday.