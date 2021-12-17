Regional - police chasing a county lines drug pusher in Bicester find heroin and crack cocaine hidden in a Kinder Egg

Mohammad El-Yamlahi, who was convicted of drugs offences carried out in Bicester

Mohammad El-Yamlahi, aged 28, of Erasmus Street, Westminster, London, was sentenced to a total of eight years and three months in prison for supplying class A drugs in Bicester when he appeared at Snaresbrook Crown Court on December 1.

El-Yamlahi pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin, causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon.

On November 30, 2018, officers from the Cherwell and West Oxfordshire Tasking Team on proactive patrols in Bicester identified a man who matched the description of a suspected drug dealer.

Officers stopped the man, which turned out to be El-Yamlahi, but he gave false details before running away, having appeared to be compliant.

He managed to escape after jumping over multiple garden fences and discarding clothing to change his appearance.

During his escape, El-Yamlahi attempted to smash a mobile phone against a wall to destroy it but police recovered it.

Members of the local community also handed a discarded jacket to police, which contained an additional mobile phone and personal items.

On January 3, 2019, a man ran from police after officers tried to stop him on Field Street, Bicester.

Nearby, a Kinder Egg containing nine wraps of heroin and eight wraps of crack cocaine were recovered and the man was arrested.

Officers managed to ascertain the man had come from a Travelodge hotel, where they found El-Yamlahi.

He was later identified as his DNA was found on the smashed phone, which contained sent messages consistent with class A drug supply, and the drugs.

El-Yamlahi was arrested on May 30, 2019 and charged on November 8, 2019.

The other offences relate to an incident in Finsbury Square, London, on August 6, 2019.

PC Torran O’Dowda, based at Bicester police station, said: “We will continue to target drugs offenders and will use a variety of tactics to ensure we are pursuing those that sit at the top of the County Line drug hierarchy.

“Drug dealing and County Lines will not be tolerated by Thames Valley Police and I hope this length of sentence reflects the seriousness with which the courts view the issue in Oxfordshire.

“This also goes to show that although it was a historic offence, we will continue to pursue this kind of criminality.

“Through Stronghold, we are committed to working in partnership to tackle serious organised crime and exploitation, such as county lines drug dealing.

“We continue to need the support of the public in this, and we would ask them to report any information that they have about drug dealing.

“This can be shared with Thames Valley Police on our website or by calling 101.