In the unusual incident, the TVP roads policing patrol chased the stolen vehicle and eventually stopped it using a ‘stinger’ to force it to a halt.
The offending driver tried to make off over the fields but was caught by a police dog. The event happened near Oxford on Friday.
TVP tweeted: “So we had a pursuit with a stolen Line Marking truck tonight. A bit different, we know!
“A delightful chap is now in custody after the truck tyres were stung on the A34 near #Oxford. He tried to run across a field but luckily the (police dog) was on the case!”
Police stingers, also known as a hollow spike tire deflation device, puncture tires of oncoming vehicles when they are thrown into its path. They can be quickly retracted before a following police car passes by.