Not very local but really quirky – Thames Valley Police arrested a man after a chase and eventual ‘sting’ of a stolen road line-marking lorry.

In the unusual incident, the TVP roads policing patrol chased the stolen vehicle and eventually stopped it using a ‘stinger’ to force it to a halt.

The offending driver tried to make off over the fields but was caught by a police dog. The event happened near Oxford on Friday.

TVP tweeted: “So we had a pursuit with a stolen Line Marking truck tonight. A bit different, we know!

A man was arrested after an unusual chase in a line-marking vehicle

“A delightful chap is now in custody after the truck tyres were stung on the A34 near #Oxford. He tried to run across a field but luckily the (police dog) was on the case!”