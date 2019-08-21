Regional: More lambs illegally butchered

Officers investigating a series of illegal sheep butcheries and thefts are appealing for information and witnesses after 11 lambs were killed and butchered in Whilton.

The animals were discovered in a field on Monday afternoon, and are thought to have been killed between 5pm on Sunday, August 18, and 5pm on Monday, August 19.

More lambs have been butchered (courtesy Northants Police)

The incident is being investigated as part of Operation Stock, the Northamptonshire Police investigation into a number of reports of illegal sheep butchery and thefts in the county.

Investigators are working with colleagues at neighbouring forces including Warwickshire Police and Leicestershire Police which have seen similar crimes in their areas.

Anyone with information about the latest incident in Whilton is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, regarding incident number 19000440295.

Information about suspicious activity in rural areas or around livestock can be reported to Northamptonshire Police on 101, stating Operation Stock.