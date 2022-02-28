Regional: Man sentenced for punching officer's head in prison near Bicester

A man has been given an extended spell in prison after he was convicted of assaulting a prison officer at HMP Bullingdon near Bicester.

Rashurne Hawthorne, aged 27, pleaded guilty to assault by beating of an emergency worker in a hearing at Oxford Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday February 22.

Hawthorne was sentenced to an additional 28 days’ imprisonment on top of his current sentence of nine years and six months for conspiracy to commit robbery.

On June 15 last year, Hawthorne was told he was being moved to a different wing where he would be required to share a cell.

He entered a wing office and became aggressive towards the victim, a 33-year-old officer.

Control and restraint was initiated by officers, but Hawthorne broke free and punched the victim several times to the head, causing concussion and bruising.

Investigating officer PC Andrew Gold of the Prison Crime Team, said: “This was an unprovoked attack on an officer going about his duties.

“Prison officers should not have to accept being subjected to this kind of behaviour and should have every right to feel safe in their work.