Regional; Man arrested over illegal sheep butchery released on bail

A man arrested in connection with a series of illegal sheep butchery offences has been released on bail as Operation Stock investigations continue.

On Saturday, August 10, officers from Northamptonshire Police and Warwickshire Police executed warrants at four addresses in Coventry as part of joint investigations into incidents of sheep slaughter, illegal butchery and theft.

Police continue their investigation into sheep butchery and theft

Items seized are now undergoing examination, and a 39-year-old Coventry man arrested on suspicion of theft and criminal damage has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Northamptonshire Police remains in close contact with neighbouring police forces also investigating illegal butchery incidents.

Alongside the investigation work, Operation Stock patrols continue overnight in rural areas, with ongoing crime prevention work and community engagement taking place to continue to encourage rural residents and workers to call police with any information about suspicious activity in rural areas or around livestock.

During Saturday’s raids a second arrest was made on an unrelated matter, relating to the recovery of items stolen in a burglary in Derbyshire.

A 58-year-old Coventry man arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods was transferred to Derbyshire Police.

