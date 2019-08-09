Regional: Dozens of sheep stolen overnight

The theft of 64 ewes from a field near West Haddon in neighbouring Northamptonshire, is being investigated as part of the Northamptonshire Police operation tackling illegal sheep butchery.

The animals were stolen between 3pm on Wednesday, August 7, and 3pm on Thursday, August 8, from a field off Foxhill Road.

Signs have been erected warning of the livestock crimes

Sergeant Sam Dobbs said: “We are treating this incident as part of our ongoing Operation Stock investigation, and from evidence at the scene we believe some sort of trailer was used to steal these ewes.

“This incident sadly highlights the need for ongoing vigilance from everyone - farmers, residents and everyone living, working or passing through our countryside.

“If you see something which seems unusual or suspicious, please call police immediately - the information you provide could be crucial to our investigation.

“The patrols which have been taking place in this area remain ongoing alongside a range of other policing activity as Operation Stock continues.”

Anyone with information about the theft of the ewes from West Haddon should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, stating incident number 19000419459.

Information about suspicious activity in rural areas should be reported to Northamptonshire Police on 101 or online, quoting Operation Stock. In an emergency, always dial 999.

More information about Operation Stock is available at www.northants.police.uk/OpStock