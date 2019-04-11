Regional: CCTV image released after Bicester theft

Thames Valley Police is releasing an image of a man officers would like to speak to following a theft in Bicester from a pensioner.

At around 10.30am on Saturday, March 2, the victim, an elderly man in his eighties, had his card stolen from a cash machine at the Santander bank on Sheep Street in Bicester as he was putting his money away.

Police want to speak with this man

The offender withdrew an amount of cash from the account whilst the victim was searching for his card.

Investigating officer, PC Tina Maulson, based at Bicester police station said: “I am releasing this CCTV image as I believe this man could have information that is vital to this investigation. “If you recognise this man, please get in touch using our online form or by calling 101. You will need to quote reference number 43190065467.

“Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”