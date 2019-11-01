Regional: Appeal for witnesses following Bicester assault

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following an incident of assault which took place in Bicester.

At around 3.25pm on Friday, October 25, an altercation took place between two women, during which one woman hit the other, in Chapel Street, near the junction with Priory Road.

The victim, a 22-year-old woman, was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital with facial injuries, but has since been discharged.

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Mark Personius, of Banbury Force CID, said: “I am appealing for witnesses to this incident, during which a woman sustained facial injuries requiring hospital treatment.

“This incident happened during daylight hours in a public area, therefore I believe that there’s a chance members of the public will have witnessed it.

“Anyone who believes they saw something is asked to call Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting reference number 43190333259.

“You can also make a report online by clicking here.”

A 22-year-old woman of no fixed abode has been arrested on suspicion of inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent in connection with this incident.

She has been released under investigation.