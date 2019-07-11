Regional: Ambulance staff targeted by thief

An ambulance crew attending an emergency call in Alyesbury became the victims of a theft.

Around 2.50am on July 10, South Central Ambulance Service were attending an incident on Carrington Road, Aylesbury.

A SCAS vehicle was targeted

While the ambulance was unattended a person entered the vehicle and removed items.

The criminal escaped with a jacket which contained a staff members personal effects. This caused unnecessary distress and inconvenience to the crew member who was left at the end of a long night shift having to deal with this.

In a tweet SCAS said "A theft of this nature is completely deplorable."

If you have any information call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.