A driver has been fined for nearly hitting police officers and rudely gesturing at them while they were dealing with a crash in the Cherwell district.

After blaring his horn while undertaking another vehicle, Nathan Moss swerved and narrowly missed some cones, which were there to protect the officers and the motorists involved in the road traffic collision on the A34 near Bicester.

An officer shouted towards the motorist, who slowed down and made a hand gesture at the officers. The index of the vehicle was taken. Dash-cam footage of the incident showed the poor manner of the driver, later identified as Moss.

Nathan Moss, aged 33, of Darius Way, Swindon pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention at a hearing on Thursday (January 26) at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court. He was sentenced to a £40 fine, given four points on his license and ordered to pay costs and a victim surcharge of a total of £126.

PC Amy Boughton of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “Road safety is a responsibility for all road users and workers.

“Fortunately no one was injured in this incident but this is a reminder that lanes are closed to create a safe working area for those involved. It is done with the intention that it will reduce disruption to others.