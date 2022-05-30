The crashed helicopter pictured by fire crews on Saturday

Crews from Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service and ambulance crews raced to the scene in Denton to find that the pilot and four passengers had escaped without serious injury.

A fire service spokesman said: “At 1pm crews from Slade Park Fire Station, Rewley Road Fire Station and Kidlington Fire Station, along with support vehicles from across Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire, were called to reports of a helicopter, which had crash landed in Denton, Oxfordshire.

“On arrival crews were faced with a helicopter on its side in the rear garden of a domestic property. Its four passengers had managed to exit the aircraft and were in care of South Central Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust.

A picture at the scene of the helicopter crash on Saturday

“The quick-thinking actions of the pilot to isolate the aircrafts fuel lines and battery supplies ensured this incident didn’t escalate. Fire crews continued to make the scene safe so further investigation could be carried out.”