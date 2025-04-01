Rate of shoplifting soars in Oxfordshire - police chief says twice as many charges have been brought

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The rate of shoplifting has soared across Oxfordshire - more than twice as many charges have been brought against thieves than last year.

There were 1055 shoplifting charges from February 2024 to January 2025, a massive increase on the previous year when the figure was 514, Thames Valley Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Matthew Barber said.

Reporting of thefts from shops has increased and so have charges as a result of the work the PCC has been doing with Thames Valley Police and retailers, he said.

Measures taken include increasing the visibility of officers, using technology and sharing information, which has had a positive feedback from companies in the Thames Valley.

“I've always said I wanted retail crime numbers to rise as these types of crimes have been historically underreported,” said Mr Barber.

“I also want residents to report anti-social behaviour, which I know can have a devastating impact on communities and is often associated with other crimes. Not all anti-social behaviour will be categorised as a crime and may need a multi-agency response, However it can be addressed with proper reporting,” he said.

Average waiting times for 101 calls have been reduced to 1 minute 15 seconds in January/February this year, Mr Barber said. Investment in technology is also helping the police keep victims and witnesses updated.

“Overall crime is falling and Thames Valley Police is doing a good job but there is more work to do. Some crimes have gone up, as reporting has increased and that is what I have been encouraging people to do: Report crime, don’t assume someone else will do it,” Mr Barber said.

”Reporting on social media, turning a blind eye or assuming that crimes will be dismissed won’t lead to action. Only reporting crimes to the police will lead to more criminals being caught, and if cases can be prosecuted, victims getting the justice they deserve”. Residents can report crime and anti-social behaviour online at www.thamesvalley.police.uk. In an emergency always call 999.