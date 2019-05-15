Raids target county lines drug dealing in north Oxfordshire

Cocaine valued at almost £70,000 was seized as police forces teamed up to raid addresses linked to county lines drug dealing in north Oxfordshire.

West Midlands and Warwickshire police officers executed warrants at six homes in Coventry suspected of supplying Class A drugs into Leamington Spa, Rugby and north Oxfordshire on Monday (May 13).

Coventry Police Sergeant Alex Heeley said: “Our officers have been working closely with Warwickshire Police counterparts for several weeks amassing intelligence and establishing a clearer picture of the drugs supply line.

“And officers from both forces teamed up to execute the warrants. It demonstrates that our activity is not restricted by borders and we are working closely with police forces across the UK."

Around 1.7kg of cocaine along, two phones believed to be used as drugs hotlines, £7,000 in cash and a roll of suspected fake £50 notes were seized from one address in Keppel Street.

A 28-year-old woman was arrested and later charged with possessing drugs with intent to supply.

Shelina Begum, of Keppel Street, appeared at Coventry Magistrates' Court yesterday (Tuesday) and she will next appear at Coventry Crown Court on June 14.

Around 30 bags of cannabis and two more suspected county lines dealer phones were found at another address in the Moorfield.

A teenage boy was detained at the property but later released without charge to be brought in for questioning at a later date, police said.

Keys from three cars understood to have been taken during burglaries were also recovered during The Moorfield warrant.

Sgt Heeley added: “We have seized a total of six phones we believe are being used as drugs hotlines – they have been fast-tracked for forensic analysis – and one woman has been charged on suspicion of supplying drugs.

“We are committed to dismantling drugs networks operating out of Coventry and to protect any young, vulnerable people who are exploited by gangs and subject to violence, fear and intimidation.

“If anyone suspects a property in their community is being used by drugs gangs then I’d urge them to get in touch so we can take action.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact West Midlands Police via live chat at WMP Online, dial 101 or contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.