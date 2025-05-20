Quad bike seized by police in Banbury after allegations of 'antisocial' riding

A quad bike was seized by police in Banbury yesterday (Monday) after allegations of 'antisocial' riding.

Thames Valley Police ordered the machine to be taken off the road after complaints about the way it was being ridden.

In a social media post, the police said: “After reports from members of the public regarding a quad being ridden in an antisocial manner in Banbury, officers have conducted patrols where they have located and seized said quad bike.

“Guess someone's joyride just lost its wheels.”