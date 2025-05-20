Quad bike seized by police in Banbury after allegations of 'antisocial' riding

By Roseanne Edwards
Published 20th May 2025, 10:36 BST
A quad bike was seized by police in Banbury yesterday (Monday) after allegations of 'antisocial' riding.

Thames Valley Police ordered the machine to be taken off the road after complaints about the way it was being ridden.

In a social media post, the police said: “After reports from members of the public regarding a quad being ridden in an antisocial manner in Banbury, officers have conducted patrols where they have located and seized said quad bike.

“Guess someone's joyride just lost its wheels.”

News you can trust since 1838
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice