Purse stolen during break-in of vehicle in Banbury area village

Northamptonshire Police launched an appeal for information and witnesses in connection to the theft of a purse from a vehicle on Birch Close in the village of Woodford Halse.

The purse was stolen after an unknown number of offenders entered an 'insecure' vehicle.

The vehicle break-in occurred between 6pm Wednesday February 2 and 8am Thursday February 3.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call police on 101 quoting 101 using reference number:22*66931.