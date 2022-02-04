Purse stolen during break-in of vehicle in Banbury area village
Northamptonshire Police launched an appeal for information and witnesses in connection to the theft of a purse from a vehicle on Birch Close in the village of Woodford Halse.
The purse was stolen after an unknown number of offenders entered an 'insecure' vehicle.
The vehicle break-in occurred between 6pm Wednesday February 2 and 8am Thursday February 3.
Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call police on 101 quoting 101 using reference number:22*66931.
Information can also provided anonymously through the independent charity Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org