A purse was stolen during the burglary of a home in a Banbury neighbourhood last week.

The burglary happened around 3.45am on Tuesday April 26 in Wychwood Gardens, Banbury.

The incident involved a lone male wearing a grey top with his hood up.

Thames Valley Police have launched an appeal for witnesses to the burglary.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police on 101, or report via the Thames Valley Police website here: https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/ using the following crime reference number: 43220178130.