Public warned of keyless vehicle thefts after car stolen from house in Chipping Norton

The warnings come after a Grey Mitsubishi L200 pickup was stolen overnight on Monday (March 25) outside a property on Over Norton Road.

Police said there has been a rise in keyless car thefts across the region, where criminals use a device and a laptop to intercept the signal from the sensor on the key and unlock the vehicle.

As with other similar cases, police report that there were no signs of forced entry to either the house or car, meaning it is likely the car was stolen by the thieves reading the car key signal from outside.

A police spokesperson said: “If your vehicle has keyless entry, please consider purchasing two faraday pouches.