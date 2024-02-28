Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thames Valley Police has warned members of the public to store their vehicle keys in a metal tin or a Faraday box away from the front of their property.

It comes after they noticed an increase in vehicle thefts, where criminals get close to people’s houses and use a device and a laptop to intercept the signal from the sensor on the key.

This then gives the thieves access to the vehicle and allows them to start the engine and drive away in as little as a few minutes.

Thames Valley Police have issued a warning to residents following a rise in keyless car thefts.

Police have also advised people to protect their spare keys in a similar way and park other vehicles in front of keyless vehicles.

They also suggest the use of steering locks and installing security posts or bollards on your driveway to make them less accessible.