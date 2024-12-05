Public urged not to approach wanted man known to frequent Banbury and Bicester

The public has been warned not to approach a man with links to Banbury, Bicester and Oxford who is wanted on recall to prison.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police believe Thomas Jackson, who is wanted on emergency recall to prison, poses a high risk to the public.

The 29-year-old, with links around Oxfordshire, is wanted for breaching a court-ordered serious violence reduction order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is described as a white man around 6 feet tall and of medium build with dark brown straight short hair and a goatee beard and moustache.

The public has been warned not to approach wanted man Thomas Jackson.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Sam Buzzard, said: “Thomas Jackson was released from prison on licence with strict conditions to manage his reintegration into society.

“He has made the decision to breach these conditions and not inform police of his whereabouts or address. We are appealing for the public’s help in locating Jackson to bring him back to custody.

“Jackson poses a high risk to the public and therefore if he is sighted, he should not be approached, and members of the public should call 999 immediately.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If you know where he is or may have seen him, please call 101 or make a report on our website.”

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Thomas Jackson is asked to call the police on 101 or report information online using the crime reference number 43240557495.

Alternatively, people can provide information anonymously using the independent charity Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or reporting information via the Crimestoppers website.

To report information on the Thames Valley Police website, visit: https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/