Public told not to approach Banbury man who is wanted on recall back to prison
The police have appealed for information to help trace 26-year-old Umar Farouq.
Farouq is described by police as Asian, around 5 ft 8 in tall, medium build and with short, straight black hair and facial hair.
He is known to have links to Banbury, Bicester, Birmingham and the wider West Midlands area.
Police say they don’t know whether or not he is still wearing the eye patch he is pictured with.
A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: “We are appealing for the public’s help in tracing Umar Farouq.
“There is no immediate risk to the public, but if you see Umar Farouq, do not approach him and call 999 instead.
“If you have information as to his whereabouts, please submit it through our online reporting page or call 101 quoting 43250183610.”