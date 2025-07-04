Public told not to approach Banbury man who is wanted on recall back to prison

Police have asked for the public's help in tracking down Umar Farouq.

The public has been warned not to approach a Banbury man who is wanted on recall to prison in connection with drug offences.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The police have appealed for information to help trace 26-year-old Umar Farouq.

Farouq is described by police as Asian, around 5 ft 8 in tall, medium build and with short, straight black hair and facial hair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is known to have links to Banbury, Bicester, Birmingham and the wider West Midlands area.

Police say they don’t know whether or not he is still wearing the eye patch he is pictured with.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: “We are appealing for the public’s help in tracing Umar Farouq.

“There is no immediate risk to the public, but if you see Umar Farouq, do not approach him and call 999 instead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you have information as to his whereabouts, please submit it through our online reporting page or call 101 quoting 43250183610.”

People who do not want to speak to the police can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.