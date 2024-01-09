£200,000 of grant money available to Banbury area groups helping to prevent crime

Applications for a share of the £200,000 Community Fund for 2024 have been opened for Banbury area organisations working to prevent crime.

The Community Fund is managed by the Thames Valley Police and Crime Commissioner and the Chief Constable and is available to groups working to prevent crime and protect communities.

It is funded by the proceeds from the sale of items seized from criminals that cannot be returned to their rightful owners and will be open to applications until Monday, January 29.

Police and Crime Commissioner Matthew Barber said: “We are fortunate to have an active community across Thames Valley who play a significant role in supporting Thames Valley Police to tackle local issues around crime prevention and supporting vulnerable groups in our communities.

“I have had the pleasure of visiting a number of previously-funded organisations over the past year, seeing first-hand the positive impact funding received through my Community Fund has had on our communities.

“I look forward to receiving applications which focus on a range of areas within my police and criminal justice plan, including crime prevention, cybercrime and fraud, supporting victims, and reducing re-offending.”

Organisations that support the police’s priorities of protecting vulnerable people, fighting cybercrime, reducing re-offending, and tackling illegal encampments will be eligible for the funding.

Jason Hogg, Chief Constable for Thames Valley Police, said: “The Community Fund provides a bi-annual opportunity for community and voluntary groups to apply for funding in support of projects which support the key policing priorities in Thames Valley.”