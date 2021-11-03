Property stolen during vehicle break-in on Banbury street
Property was stolen during a vehicle break-in on a Banbury street last night, Tuesday November 2.
Wednesday, 3rd November 2021, 1:18 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 3rd November 2021, 1:21 pm
A bag, wallet and cards were stolen during the break-in of a red Peugeot 106.
The vehicle break-in happened when the car was parked in the High Furlong area of Banbury at around 9pm Tuesday November.
Anyone with any information is urged to call Thames Valley Police on 101 quoting reference number 43210495736 or to make a report online.