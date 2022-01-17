Property stolen during home burglary near Banbury area village
Laptop computer stolen during home burglary off A422 near a Banbury area village last week.
Monday, 17th January 2022, 11:14 am
Updated
Monday, 17th January 2022, 11:24 am
Thames Valley Police received a report of a burglary last week at a home off the A422 Stratford Road near the village of Wroxton.
A laptop computer was stolen during the burglary, which happened between 2.30pm Wednesday January 12 and 7am Thursday January 13.
A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “Following an investigation, it has been filed pending further evidence coming to light.
“Anyone with information can report it via 101 or online, quoting reference number 43220018122.”