Property stolen during home burglary near Banbury area village

Thames Valley Police received a report of a burglary last week at a home off the A422 Stratford Road near the village of Wroxton.

A laptop computer was stolen during the burglary, which happened between 2.30pm Wednesday January 12 and 7am Thursday January 13.

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “Following an investigation, it has been filed pending further evidence coming to light.

