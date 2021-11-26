Property stolen during burglary at Banbury area village playing field
Property was stolen during the burglary of the pavilion at a Banbury area village playing field.
A burglary reportedly occurred at the Playing Field, Astrop Road, Kings Sutton. The incident happened between 4:45pm on Friday November 19 and 3:35pm on Sunday November 21.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesperson has confirmed offender(s) stole tools and diesel fuel after breaking into the pavilion on the playing field grounds.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Northants Police on 101 and quote reference number 21000679880.