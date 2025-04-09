An aerial view of Dove House and Swallow Barn at Warkworth Manor.An aerial view of Dove House and Swallow Barn at Warkworth Manor.
An aerial view of Dove House and Swallow Barn at Warkworth Manor.

Property focus: Take a look inside this £2.75million six-bedroom farmhouse with an indoor swimming pool near Banbury

By Jack Ingham
Published 9th Apr 2025, 16:49 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2025, 16:54 BST
This gallery takes a look inside a six-bedroom farmhouse near Banbury that has been placed on the market with a guide price of £2,750,000.

Dove House and Swallow Barn are located on the former site of Warkworth Manor Estate close to the village of Overthorpe.

The main house, named Dove House was constructed in 1690 sits on around around nine acres of land and comes complete with stables, menage, paddocks, workshops, garages and a beautiful lake.

Inside the property, there is an indoor swimming pool, three reception rooms, a modern kitchen and a grand dining room.

The property also comes with a barn conversion, titled Swallow Barn that features five bedrooms, three bathrooms, its own swimming pool and a games room.

For more information, contact Fine and Country, Birmingham on 0121 3876323 or visit their office at Fine and Country, 11 Brindley Place, Brunswick Square, Birmingham.

To view online, visit: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/160193600#/media?id=media0&ref=photoCollage&channel=RES_BUY

The property comes complete with a sizeable lake and several barns and outbuildings.

1. Dove House and Swallow Barn

The property comes complete with a sizeable lake and several barns and outbuildings. Photo: Submitted Image

Photo Sales
Dove House from the front.

2. Dove House and Swallow Barn

Dove House from the front. Photo: Submitted Image

Photo Sales
The house has been well-maintained throughout and contains many original features.

3. Dove House and Swallow Barn

The house has been well-maintained throughout and contains many original features. Photo: Submitted Image

Photo Sales
The main living room in Dove House.

4. Dove House and Swallow Barn

The main living room in Dove House. Photo: Submitted Image

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
News you can trust since 1838
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice