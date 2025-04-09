Property focus: Take a look inside this £2.75million six-bedroom farmhouse with an indoor swimming pool near Banbury

Dove House and Swallow Barn are located on the former site of Warkworth Manor Estate close to the village of Overthorpe.

The main house, named Dove House was constructed in 1690 sits on around around nine acres of land and comes complete with stables, menage, paddocks, workshops, garages and a beautiful lake.

Inside the property, there is an indoor swimming pool, three reception rooms, a modern kitchen and a grand dining room.

The property also comes with a barn conversion, titled Swallow Barn that features five bedrooms, three bathrooms, its own swimming pool and a games room.

For more information, contact Fine and Country, Birmingham on 0121 3876323 or visit their office at Fine and Country, 11 Brindley Place, Brunswick Square, Birmingham.

