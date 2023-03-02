Property Focus: Take a look inside this beautifully renovated historic Banbury pub now on the market
The old pub closed in 2015, but the property has still retained many of its traditional English pub features.
By Jack Ingham
3 hours ago
Updated 2nd Mar 2023, 5:08pm
The well-presented three bedroom semi-detached property on Warwick Road makes up one half of what used to be the Duke of Wellington pub.
The pub, which was previously owned by Mitchell and Butler, was converted into residential properties in March 2015.
The house is now on the market for Chancellors with a guide price of £350,000.
For more information call Chancellors on 01295 574524 or visit https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/132164888#/?channel=RES_BUY
