The old pub closed in 2015, but the property has still retained many of its traditional English pub features.

The well-presented three bedroom semi-detached property on Warwick Road makes up one half of what used to be the Duke of Wellington pub.

The pub, which was previously owned by Mitchell and Butler, was converted into residential properties in March 2015.

The house is now on the market for Chancellors with a guide price of £350,000.

For more information call Chancellors on 01295 574524 or visit https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/132164888#/?channel=RES_BUY

