The property has retained so many of its original features that passers-by could be forgiven for thinking it is still an operational pub.

Property Focus: Take a look inside this beautifully renovated historic Banbury pub now on the market

The old pub closed in 2015, but the property has still retained many of its traditional English pub features.

By Jack Ingham
3 hours ago
Updated 2nd Mar 2023, 5:08pm

The well-presented three bedroom semi-detached property on Warwick Road makes up one half of what used to be the Duke of Wellington pub.

The pub, which was previously owned by Mitchell and Butler, was converted into residential properties in March 2015.

The house is now on the market for Chancellors with a guide price of £350,000.

For more information call Chancellors on 01295 574524 or visit https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/132164888#/?channel=RES_BUY

1. Duke of Wellington

The property has a cosy garden with a section of concrete slabbed patio.

Photo: Submitted Image

2. Duke of Wellington

The property features a large living room space, ideal for hosting guests.

Photo: Submitted Image

3. Duke of wellington pub 3.jpeg

The tiled kitchen features all of the white goods appliances.

Photo: Submitted Image

4. Duke of Wellington

The large dining room is ideal for feeding a family or inviting guests over for dinner.

Photo: Submitted Image

