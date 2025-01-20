Property Focus: Look inside this modern two-bedroom flat located in heart of Banbury town centre

The property is located on the pedestrianised White Lion Walk, which features one of the oldest wisteria plants in the country.

It features double-glazed windows, a large sitting room and an open-plan kitchen with white goods built in.

The stylish flat also benefits from a large courtyard space, which is shared with the building’s other tenants.

It has no parking available but is a short walk to Banbury’s town centre shops and train station.

For more information, contact Northwood estate agents at 01295 957623 or visit their office at 20 High Street, Banbury, OX16 5EE.

To view online, visit:https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/153721517#/?channel=RES_BUY

1 . White Lion Walk The flat's open-plan living room/kitchen and dining area. Photo: northwood Photo Sales

2 . White Lion Walk The property features a spacious living room space with large windows that allow plenty of natural light. Photo: northwood Photo Sales

3 . White Lion Walk The flat features a modern-style kitchen with built-in white goods. Photo: northwood Photo Sales