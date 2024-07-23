Property Focus: Look at this £1.25 million village home near Banbury with its own gym

Known as Benmor, the five-bedroom house was listed by estate agents Hamptons of Deddington on Friday, July 19.

The beautifully presented family home contains four reception rooms, three bathrooms and a sizeable garden.

Constructed using period stone, the house is located in the charming and much-sought-after village of Hempton, near Deddington.

On the ground floor, the house has a gym room, snug, sitting room, utility room, dining room and kitchen.

The first floor features the bedrooms as well as three bathrooms, two of which are en suite.

Hamptons said: “An exceptional stone built family house set in a private village position which has been thoughtfully designed and maintained to a high standard.”

For more information, contact Hamptons at 01869 221723 or visit their office at The Old Bakery Market Place, Deddington.

To view online, visit: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/150430628#/?channel=RES_BUY

