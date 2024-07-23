The well-presented village family home has been listed with a guide price of £1,250,000.The well-presented village family home has been listed with a guide price of £1,250,000.
The well-presented village family home has been listed with a guide price of £1,250,000.

Property Focus: Look at this £1.25 million village home near Banbury with its own gym

By Jack Ingham
Published 23rd Jul 2024, 16:32 BST
A home in a charming village near Banbury with its own gym and garden room has been put on the market with a guide price of £1.25 million.

Known as Benmor, the five-bedroom house was listed by estate agents Hamptons of Deddington on Friday, July 19.

The beautifully presented family home contains four reception rooms, three bathrooms and a sizeable garden.

Constructed using period stone, the house is located in the charming and much-sought-after village of Hempton, near Deddington.

On the ground floor, the house has a gym room, snug, sitting room, utility room, dining room and kitchen.

The first floor features the bedrooms as well as three bathrooms, two of which are en suite.

Hamptons said: “An exceptional stone built family house set in a private village position which has been thoughtfully designed and maintained to a high standard.”

For more information, contact Hamptons at 01869 221723 or visit their office at The Old Bakery Market Place, Deddington.

To view online, visit: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/150430628#/?channel=RES_BUY

The house is built from period stone and located in a private position in the village of Hempton.

1. Benmor

The house is built from period stone and located in a private position in the village of Hempton.Photo: Submitted Image

Photo Sales
The house has a large and private garden.

2. Benmor

The house has a large and private garden.Photo: Submitted Image

Photo Sales
The house is surrounding wiht gardens that are primarily laid to lawn with mature shrubs and trees.

3. Benmor

The house is surrounding wiht gardens that are primarily laid to lawn with mature shrubs and trees.Photo: Submitted Image

Photo Sales
The property's main living room.

4. Benmor

The property's main living room.Photo: Submitted Image

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page