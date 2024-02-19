Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Because of the seriousness of the offences and his repeated law breaking, the man was remanded and sentenced for driving offences.

Shaid Aslam, aged 43, of Roebuck Lane, West Bromwich, pleaded guilty to one count each of driving while disqualified and using a motor vehicle on a road without third party insurance at Oxfordshire Magistrates Court last Monday (February 12).

Aslam was given a four month prison sentence, suspended for a year and six months and ordered to complete 120 hours of unpaid work.

The previous Saturday, February 10, road traffic unit officers followed the vehicle from the M40 at Banbury onto the A34 after receiving intelligence that it was being driven by a disqualified driver.

Near to Hinksey, the vehicle was stopped and checks confirmed the driver, Aslam, was disqualified from driving.

Investigating officer PC Amy Boughton, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit said: “Shaid Aslam is a prolific offender who was previously subjected to a 10-year disqualification.

"Despite being just over a year away from completing this ban, he has chosen to drive with others in the car, putting them and members of the public at risk. He will now have to wait another three years before being able to apply for his licence again.