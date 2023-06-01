Prisoner sentenced for attempted murder after knife attack on Bicester prison officer

A man has been sentenced for attempted murder after a shocking knife attack on a prison officer near Bicester.

Kevin Jones has been sentenced to prison for a shocking knife attack on an officer at HMP Bullingdon near Bicester.

Kevin Jones, aged 41, now of Broadmoor Hospital, Berkshire, was sentenced to 14 years in prison after pleading guilty to one count each of attempted murder and unauthorised possession in prison of a knife or offensive weapon at Reading Crown Court on Thursday, May 25.

The sentence relates to an incident that occurred inside HMP Bullingdon near Bicester at around 10.10am on July 17, 2021, when a prison officer, then aged 28, was escorting another prisoner to his cell on the Blackthorn Unit.

Jones, who was a prisoner on the unit at this time, had a pre-existing grudge against the officer. He was seen on CCTV stalking the victim around the unit until they were both on the same landing at the same time, outside the wing office.

As the officer walked past him, Jones pulled a sharpened plastic knife out of his pocket and lunged at the officer, swinging the weapon at him and attempting to make contact with the victim’s neck.

The prison officer was alert to the danger and managed to avoid the attack, while other officers helped restrain Jones on the floor and subsequently move him to segregation.

The incident was caught on video. The footage was initially released by the police but the prison service has asked for it to be removed.

During an interview afterwards, Jones admitted his intention was to stab and kill the officer with the weapon he had created. He was then charged with attempted murder on June 22 last year.

Investigating officer PC Andrew Gold, of the Prison Crime Team, said: "This was a very serious and unprovoked attack on a prison officer in the course of his duties.

"This is something Thames Valley Police simply will not tolerate and will always seek to bring offenders before the courts.

"Had the victim not been so alert as to the danger he was in and avoid the attack, the outcome could have been very different.

"Fortunately, the victim did not receive any physical injuries but he has suffered mentally, such as stress and anxiety, which has affected both his professional and personal lives.