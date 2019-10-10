President Trump says he will speak to suspect who fled UK after fatal crash that killed Northampton Town fan Harry Dunn

The President of the United States says he will speak to the wife of an American diplomat who fled the country after the fatal accident that killed Harry Dunn.

At a press conference yesterday, Donald Trump answered questions on the row after suspect Anne Sacoolas left the UK under diplomatic immunity.

Harry Dunn

Mrs Sacoolas is at the centre of a police investigation into the death of Northampton Town fan, Harry Dunn, 19, who died after the crash on August 27. He was on a motorbike and was hit head-on in the collision with a car.

Yesterday, a spokesman for Downing Street said that Prime Minister Boris Johnson had spoken to the president and called for the American authorities to reconsider the decision to award diplomatic immunity.

Mr Trump described the death of Harry as a "terrible accident".

"You have two wonderful parents who lost their son and the woman was driving on the wrong side of the road.

"You know, those are the opposite roads, that happens. I won't say it ever happened to me, but it did.

"When you get used to driving on our system and then you're all of a sudden in the other system when you're driving, it happens, you have to be careful very careful."

"So a young man was killed, the person that was driving the automobile has diplomatic immunity, we're going to speak to her very shortly and see if we can do something where they meet," he added.

The lawyer acting for Harry's family, who earlier in the day had met with the Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, spoke on the Sarah Brett show on BBC Radio Five and said he wanted a firm commitment from Mr Trump as to when the meeting would take place. He said the family was planning to travel to Washing as soon as possible.

Yesterday, the family had described the meeting with Dominic Raab as a "publicity stunt" and that they were left feeling angry and disappointed.

Later, Prime Minister Johnson spoke to Mr Trump about the issue.

A Downing Street spokesman said: "The Prime Minister urged the President to reconsider the US position so the individual involved can return to the UK, co-operate with police and allow Harry’s family to receive justice."

"The leaders agreed to work together to find a way forward as soon as possible."