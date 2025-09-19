‘Predatory’ pensioner from Banbury jailed for sexually assaulting young girl

A pensioner from Banbury has been jailed for sexually assaulting a young girl.

Richard Willbond, of Miller Road, was sentenced to two years and four months in prison following sentencing at Oxford Crown Court on Thursday, September 18.

The 81-year-old had previously entered a guilty plea to sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 13 by touching, at a hearing at Oxford Magistrates on Monday, August 18.

Police interviewed Willbond under caution on June 16 this year, and he was charged by postal requisition on August 6.

Investigating officer DC Lucy McDonagh, of the Child Abuse Investigation Unit, said: “As a specially trained detective in investigating the abuse of children, I remain grateful to the bravery of the victim and her family for the courage and support shown during this investigation.

“A predatory sexual offender has now been sent to prison.”

For more information on sexual abuse, including how to report it and where to get support, visit Thames Valley Police’s website