Precious jewellery stolen in Adderbury burglary

Several precious items of jewellery were stolen by burglars from a house in Adderbury during the early hours of Monday morning (May 27).

The thieves stole gold pocket watches, engagement and wedding rings, chains and lockets, one with a gold sovereign inside, from the High Street property at around 2.30am.

Police

Also taken were silver chains and gold brooches – one with pearls surrounding it.

Investigating officer Clare Rennie of the Investigation Command Hub at Banbury Police Station said: “We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have information to call our 24 hours enquiry centre on 101, quoting reference 43190158721.

“If you don’t want to speak directly to police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.”

For more advice on how to keep your home safe, visit www.thamesvalley.police.uk/advice/protecting-your-home-and-belongings