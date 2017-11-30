Precious jewellery stolen during Middleton Cheney burglary

Thieves stole silver coins and a number of jewellery items including a gold bracelet during a burglary in Middleton Cheney yesterday (Wednesday, November 29).

Offenders broke into the house by smashing the kitchen window with a brick between 7am and 9.30am.

They stole silver coins and a number of items of jewellery including a gold bracelet.

Northamptonshire Police would like to speak to anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area at the time.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.