Power tools stolen during van break-in at Bicester Village Park and Ride

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Several power tools have been stolen from a van parked at the Bicester Village Park and Ride.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealling for witnesses to the break-in that occurred at around 5.30am on Wednesday (December 18).

The white Ford Transit van was parked at the Bicester Village Park and Ride on Vendee Drive when it was broken into.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Investigating officer, Police Constable Amanda Daroux said: “I’m appealing to anyone with information or footage from the park and ride who haven’t already spoken to the police to contact us.

“You can leave information via our website, visit a police station or call 101, quoting investigation reference number 43240612101.”