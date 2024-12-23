Power tools stolen during van break-in at Bicester Village Park and Ride
Several power tools have been stolen from a van parked at the Bicester Village Park and Ride.
Police are appealling for witnesses to the break-in that occurred at around 5.30am on Wednesday (December 18).
The white Ford Transit van was parked at the Bicester Village Park and Ride on Vendee Drive when it was broken into.
Investigating officer, Police Constable Amanda Daroux said: “I’m appealing to anyone with information or footage from the park and ride who haven’t already spoken to the police to contact us.
“You can leave information via our website, visit a police station or call 101, quoting investigation reference number 43240612101.”