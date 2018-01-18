Potential Commonwealth Games cyclist’s bike stolen from train at Banbury

A young cyclist training for the Commonwealth Games had his bicycle stolen from a train as it stopped in Banbury yesterday (Wednesday, January 16).

Tom Chandler was travelling on a 2.45pm train from Reading and left his bike in the storage area.

Police officers would like to speak to this man who may have information about the theft. Photo: British Transport Police NNL-180118-161829001

But as the train was leaving Banbury, the 19-year-old student saw a man with the bike on the platform.

The bike is used by Mr Chandler to train competitively – he broke the Scottish 4km record and won the Scottish 1km championships.

He needs the bike back for trials in Manchester in the coming weeks, in which he hoped to win the right to represent Scotland at the next Commonwealth Games.

Mr Chandler, who lives in Melton Mowbray, said: “This is the bike I use for competitions and for training, and so I sorely want it back. Cycling is my life.

Tom Chandler EMN-170908-095636002

“If you know where it might be, or if you recognise the man in the image, please please get in touch.”

British Transport Police officers would like to speak to the man in the CCTV image as they believe he may have information which could help the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by calling 0800 405040 or texting 61016 with reference 1800003493.