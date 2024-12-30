Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Policing in Oxfordshire, including Banbury, Bicester and Chipping Norton, will not be able to keep pace with crime as funding falls short, the force commissioner has announced.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matthew Barber, Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) for Thames Valley Police – which includes Oxfordshire, said government funding announced earlier this month was ‘disappointing’ and local authorities such as Cherwell District Council will have to put up council tax.

A combination of pay increases and the increase in employers’ National Insurance contributions means the funding settlement will not allow for maintenance or improvements in policing, he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement Mr Barber said: “The funding settlement from Government (announced on December 17) does not provide the increase in core funding needed to relieve the pressure on the policing budget in Thames Valley.

Matthew Barber, Police and Crime Commissioner for Thames Valley Police

“Whilst there is a cash increase in funding, it falls short of the increase necessary to maintain current levels of policing, let alone deliver the increases that we would all want to see.

“I am pleased to see that the Home Office listened to my, and other PCC colleagues, concerns over Employer National Insurance contributions, however they have still not provided adequate funding to cover the police pay rise announced earlier this year.

“Along with other forces, an increase in council tax will be needed to keep the lights on – a third of the national £1bn increase announced by the Policing Minister is in fact expected to be funded by local council taxpayers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a result, despite rhetoric about a Neighbourhood Policing Guarantee from the Home Office, we may end up seeing a fall in overall police officer numbers at a time when I want to be protecting and investing in the frontline.

“We have already doubled the number of neighbourhood officers in the Thames Valley, and I am pleased to say that in the last year crime has continued to fall. It goes without saying however that I want to see continued improvements in policing and reductions in crime for our communities and this can only be achieved if the police receive proper funding and investment.

“The Chief Constable and I will be working through the financial implications of this settlement over the coming weeks.”