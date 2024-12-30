Policing in Oxfordshire will not keep pace with crime - council tax will have to be increased 'to keep the lights on', says commissioner
Matthew Barber, Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) for Thames Valley Police – which includes Oxfordshire, said government funding announced earlier this month was ‘disappointing’ and local authorities such as Cherwell District Council will have to put up council tax.
A combination of pay increases and the increase in employers’ National Insurance contributions means the funding settlement will not allow for maintenance or improvements in policing, he said.
In a statement Mr Barber said: “The funding settlement from Government (announced on December 17) does not provide the increase in core funding needed to relieve the pressure on the policing budget in Thames Valley.
“Whilst there is a cash increase in funding, it falls short of the increase necessary to maintain current levels of policing, let alone deliver the increases that we would all want to see.
“I am pleased to see that the Home Office listened to my, and other PCC colleagues, concerns over Employer National Insurance contributions, however they have still not provided adequate funding to cover the police pay rise announced earlier this year.
“Along with other forces, an increase in council tax will be needed to keep the lights on – a third of the national £1bn increase announced by the Policing Minister is in fact expected to be funded by local council taxpayers.
“As a result, despite rhetoric about a Neighbourhood Policing Guarantee from the Home Office, we may end up seeing a fall in overall police officer numbers at a time when I want to be protecting and investing in the frontline.
“We have already doubled the number of neighbourhood officers in the Thames Valley, and I am pleased to say that in the last year crime has continued to fall. It goes without saying however that I want to see continued improvements in policing and reductions in crime for our communities and this can only be achieved if the police receive proper funding and investment.
“The Chief Constable and I will be working through the financial implications of this settlement over the coming weeks.”