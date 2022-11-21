Police warn of scams after man tries to flag down drivers near a Banbury area village
By Roseanne Edwards
36 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
21st Nov 2022, 9:43am
Police have warned of scams after a man tried to flag down drivers passing through Farthinghoe.
Brackley police were called to Farthinghoe on Sunday afternoon where a man in a car was trying to flag down drivers. He disappeared before officers arrived.
The team tweeted: “Beware of persons trying to flag you down on pretext of having run out of fuel. If they offer jewellery in exchange for cash - it may be a scam.”