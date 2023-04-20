News you can trust since 1838
Police use box manoeuvre to arrest suspect after 100mph M40 chase near Banbury

Thames Valley Police used a box manoeuvre to stop a stolen car and arrest suspect after a 100mph chase on the M40 near Banbury.

By Jack Ingham
Published 20th Apr 2023, 10:10 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 10:10 BST

The police were forced to smash the window of the stolen Peugeot 308 GTI after the suspected car thief locked the doors to the vehicle yesterday (Wednesday).

The vehicle was stolen from an address in Newbury earlier in the day and the thieves evade officers in the Berkshire area until ANPR cameras located the car with different number plates travelling up the A34 into Oxfordshire.

Officers from the Armed Response Vehicle unit and the roads policing task team were then able to perform a box manoeuvre on the vehicle as it drove along the M40 at speeds in excess of 100mph.

The police performed a high-speed box manoeuvre on a stolen car on the M40 last evening.
A spokesperson for the police said: "A slight bit of contact with one of our unmarked units and the vehicle was brought to an abrupt halt.”

"The doors were locked and entry was gained by putting the window through. Sadly, this meant we weren’t able to measure the tints on the vehicle."