Police urge vigilance after three knife-point robberies in Bicester
Thames Valley Police have issued a warning asking people to remain vigilant after three robberies at knife-point in Bicester.
Thursday, 14th October 2021, 1:24 pm
The robberies have been reported to police in the past week in the Bicester north train station area.
Two of the knife-point robberies happened on Longfields in Bicester during the early morning hours today, Thursday October 14, at around 4am. A phone and bank cards were stolen during the robberies.
TVP have launched an appeal for witnesses to the incidents.
Anyone with information or CCTV, doorbell or vehicle dash-cam footage related to any suspicious vehicles or people in this area recently are asked to call police on 101 quoting reference 43210462923.