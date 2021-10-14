Police urge vigilance after three knife-point robberies in Bicester

The robberies have been reported to police in the past week in the Bicester north train station area.

Two of the knife-point robberies happened on Longfields in Bicester during the early morning hours today, Thursday October 14, at around 4am. A phone and bank cards were stolen during the robberies.

TVP have launched an appeal for witnesses to the incidents.

Thames Valley Police have issued a warning asking people to remain vigilant after three robberies at knife-point in Bicester.