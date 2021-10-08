Police urge vigilance after rise in HGV fuel thefts in Brackley area

There has been a rise in HGV fuel thefts along the A43 near Brackley on Wednesday October 6.

Police have received reports of people breaking into the fuel caps of the HGV’s and removing the fuel by unknown means. Please be aware when travelling or if you happen to see any suspicious activity in laybys.

Anyone information or spots suspicious activity is urged to contact 101.

You can also record crimes or incidents online at www.northants.police.uk, this can often be quicker than using 101.

You can also find crime prevention advice by following this link https://www.northants.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention/.

To contact your Neighbourhood Team covering Brackley and surrounding villages they can be contacted on the following email: [email protected]