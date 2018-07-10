Police urge fans to behave themselves during World Cup

Football fans are being urged to ‘behave in a considerate manner’ while enjoying the World Cup as police get ready for a busy week.

England’s success in this year’s tournament, combined with the hot weather and Donald Trump’s visit to the UK, means police are likely to be stretched this week.

There will be an increased police presence in towns and cities across Thames Valley Police, including Banbury, to ensure that everyone remains safe to enjoy the football match tomorrow night (Wednesday).

Chief Inspector Colleen Lavery said: “We are working to ensure that our local communities remain safe to watch the game.

“Although the vast majority of supporters will enjoy the game responsibly, it only takes a few individuals to spoil the atmosphere for everyone else.

There have been a number of incidents in the Thames Valley over the last few weeks ranging from an ambulance being damaged through to public disorder.

“This is a peak period of demand for the emergency services. Please do not take critical emergency resources away from those who really need it by behaving recklessly.

“We would like to remind everybody to drink responsibly and that anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated.

“Dispersal Notices will be issued against offenders where appropriate, which could result in them missing the game.”

Superintendent David Gardner from Warwickshire Police said 999 should only be called in an emergency, and 101 only when a policing response is required.

He also warned responses to 101 calls could take longer than usual this week.

“We want people to enjoy themselves this week; there’s a lot to celebrate. But most of all, we want people to stay safe and behave in a considerate manner.”