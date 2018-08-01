Police trial pink custody cell - could we see it soon in Banbury?

A custody cell painted pink to make being detained less-threatening to children is being trialled by Thames Valley Police.

The trial comes after a report by Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services on custody recommended forces provide a better environment for children being held in custody.

Head of criminal justice Superintendent Katy Barrow-Grint said: “Being held in custody can be a difficult experience and painting the cell in a more calming colour provides a less threatening environment, which can be especially important for children when they have to be detained.

"We hope that it will make a difference to those that use it.”

The newly painted cell in the force’s Abingdon custody suite is affectionately known as 'Cherrington’s Cell' in honour of ex-Chief Inspector Dave Cherrington, who has been head of custody at Thames Valley Police for the last eight years and is retiring after 30 years.

Could we see it at Banbury Police Station soon?