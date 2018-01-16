Police to hold recruitment drive in Banbury

Have you ever fancied a career fighting crime and putting away the bad guys?

If joining the police force is a desire of yours Thames Valley Police will be holding a recruitment Information evening, tonight, Thursday January 18 at the Ruscote Community Hall in Banbury from 6.30pm until 8pm.

Inspector James Davies, from Aylesbury Vale Local Policing Area, said: “As a police officer you will have the chance to make a real difference to the community you work in, making life safer and more secure for local residents.

“It’s a role that can be challenging, but also highly rewarding and exciting. Two days are never the same and there is a real variety in the different police officer roles.

“We need people who are both professional and approachable and who can build relationships with their communities and colleagues. You will need to be enthusiastic, reliable, self-disciplined, flexible and confident enough to take control of situations.

He added: “If this sounds like the job for you I look forward to meeting you in Aylesbury at the end of January, as my colleagues do across the force.”

For more information about Thames Valley Police force and the complete list of recruitment times and places visit their website at www.thamesvalley.police.uk.