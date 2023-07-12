Police to hold free bike marking event at Banbury's Castle Quay Shopping Centre

Banbury police's Neighbourhood Policing Team and Cherwell District Council are teaming up to offer a free bike marking event on Friday (July 14) at Banbury’s Lock 29 in Castle Quay.

The event runs from midday until 6pm on Friday, July 14, and aims to thwart bike thefts by giving bicycles a unique code or identifying mark that will be secured to the bike and also registered with the National Cycle Database.

The event will take place just outside Lock29, opposite the Waterfront, and there will also be a chance for cyclists to get their bikes checked and repaired for free between 12 noon and 4pm, by cycle mechanic Dr Bike.

The bike mechanic will be helping people fix punctures, change gear and brake cables, and ensure their bikes are working at their best by solving common issues.

The bike marking event will run from midday until 6pm.